Feb 1 (Reuters) - Qcr Holdings Inc:

* QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD NET INCOME OF $9.9 MILLION FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 AND RECORD NET INCOME OF $35.7 MILLION FOR THE YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QCR HOLDINGS - NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $31.8 MILLION FOR Q4 VERSUS NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $28.6 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017