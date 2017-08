July 24 (Reuters) - QEP Resources Inc

* QEP Resources announces agreements to sell natural gas assets in southwest wyoming for $777.5 million

* Qep Resources Inc - ‍first agreement provides for sale of all of qep's assets in Pinedale Anticline field in sublette county, Wyoming​

* QEP Resources Inc - deal for $777.5 million

* QEP Resources Inc - ‍pinedale divestiture includes an estimated 964 Bcfe of proved reserves as of December 31, 2016​