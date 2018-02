Jan 31 (Reuters) - Qiagen Nv:

* QIAGEN ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE STAT-DX, PLANS TO LAUNCH A NEXT-GENERATION, FULLY INTEGRATED MULTIPLEX PLATFORM FOR SYNDROMIC DISEASE TESTING

* QIAGEN NV - NEW SYSTEM LAUNCH PLANNED FOR H2 2018 WITH TWO CE-IVD MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS, U.S. LAUNCH PLANNED FOR 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: