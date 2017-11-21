FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Qliro Group sells Health And Sports Nutrition Group to Orkla​
2017年11月21日 / 凌晨12点11分 / 1 天前

1 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Qliro Group Ab (Publ)

* ‍Qliro group sells Health And Sports Nutrition Group​

* Qliro group ab says ‍enterprise value of HSNG in transaction is sek 360 million on a cash and debt free basis and with a normalized working capital​

* Qliro Group Ab says ‍entered into an agreement to sell its subsidiary Health And Sports Nutrition Group hsng ab (“hsng”) to Orkla​

* Qliro group ab says ‍hsng will remain a partner to Qliro financial services and cdon marketplace after transaction​

* ‍hsng is expected to be reported as an item under discontinued operations from q4 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

