BRIEF-QMX Gold upsizes previously announced bought deal by 15 pct

Sept 14 (Reuters) - QMX Gold Corp

* QMX Gold upsizes previously announced bought deal by 15%

* QMX Gold Corp says ‍offering will consist of a combination of 8.1 million units of company at a price of $0.26 per unit​

* QMX Gold Corp - ‍Mackie research capital agreed to increase size of private placement offering to $5.8 million

* QMX Gold Corp says ‍offering will also consist of 11.8 million flow-through shares of company at a price of $0.31 per flow-through share​