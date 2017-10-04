FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quad/Graphics in exclusive agreement to print Condé Nast magazine titles
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月4日 / 晚上8点34分 / 14 天前

BRIEF-Quad/Graphics in exclusive agreement to print Condé Nast magazine titles

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Quad/Graphics Inc

* Quad/Graphics awarded exclusive agreement to print 100% of Condé Nast magazine titles

* Quad/Graphics Inc - it has extended and expanded its relationship with publisher Condé Nast under a multi-year agreement

* Quad/Graphics Inc - under new agreement, Quad also will produce Bon Appétit, Brides, Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, New Yorker and Vanity Fair

* Beginning in January 2019, Quad will produce 100% of Condé Nast’s titles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

