BRIEF-Quaker Chemical reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.32

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Quaker Chemical Corp
* Quaker Chemical announces third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.83
* Q3 sales $212.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $200.7 million
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.32
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quaker Chemical - impacts from foreign currency translation positively impacted Q3 results by approximately 1%, or $0.02 per diluted share
* Quaker Chemical Corp - expect gross margins to trend upwards over next few quarters, gradually heading back to our 37% target
* Quaker Chemical Corp - Houghton deal still remains on track to close by end of this year or Q1 of 2018