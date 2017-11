Nov 13 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc-

* Qualcomm board of directors unanimously rejects Broadcom’s unsolicited proposal

* Qualcomm Inc - “‍it is board’s unanimous belief that Broadcom’s proposal significantly undervalues Qualcomm​”

* Qualcomm Inc - ‍board has concluded that Broadcom’s proposal “undervalues Qualcomm and comes with significant regulatory uncertainty​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: