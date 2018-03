BRIEF-Qualcomm Enters Credit Agreement Providing Senior Unsecured Delayed-Draw Term Facility Of $3 Bln

March 9 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM - ‍ON MARCH 6, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING SENIOR UNSECURED DELAYED-DRAW TERM FACILITY OF $3.0 BILLION​

* QUALCOMM SAYS ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BILLION​ - SEC FILING

* QUALCOMM - ‍LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DEC 31, 2018​

* QUALCOMM - CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS Source text: (bit.ly/2tvAZ7P) Further company coverage: