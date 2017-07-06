FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月6日 / 晚上8点39分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Qualcomm files patent infringement complaints against Apple with ITC, federal court

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* Qualcomm files patent infringement complaints against apple with international trade commission and federal court

* Qualcomm Inc - company is seeking leo against iphones that use cellular baseband processors other than those supplied by Qualcomm's affiliates

* Qualcomm Inc - Qualcomm expects that itc investigation will commence in august and that case will be tried next year

* Qualcomm inc - ‍qualcomm is seeking a cease and desist order barring further sales of infringing apple products that have already been imported​

* Qualcomm - is seeking to halt marketing, advertising, demonstration, warehousing of inventory for distribution and use of imported products in u.s. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

