BRIEF-Qualcomm files patent infringement complaints against Apple with ITC, federal court

July 6 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:
* Qualcomm files patent infringement complaints against apple with international trade commission and federal court
* Qualcomm Inc - company is seeking leo against iphones that use cellular baseband processors other than those supplied by Qualcomm's affiliates
* Qualcomm Inc - Qualcomm expects that itc investigation will commence in august and that case will be tried next year
* Qualcomm inc - qualcomm is seeking a cease and desist order barring further sales of infringing apple products that have already been imported
* Qualcomm - is seeking to halt marketing, advertising, demonstration, warehousing of inventory for distribution and use of imported products in u.s.