BRIEF-Qualcomm Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.92
2017年11月1日 / 晚上8点44分 / 更新于 6 小时前

BRIEF-Qualcomm Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.92

2 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.92

* Qtrly QTL revenue $1,213 million versus $1,885 million

* Sees Q1 2018 MSM chip shipments‍​ of 220 million to 240 million

* Sees Q1 revenue $5.5 billion - $6.3 bln‍​

* Qtrly revenue $5.9‍​ billion versus $6.2 billion

* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.63 - $0.73

* Sees Q1 2018 QTL revenues of $1.1 billion - $1.3 billion

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.85 - $0.95

* Qtrly non-GAAP revenue $6.0 billion versus $6.2 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $5.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $5.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3, Q4, fiscal 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP results negatively impacted by actions taken by Apple and its contract manufacturers‍​

* While company continues to work to close NXP deal by the end of calendar 2017, deal may close in early 2018 Source text - (bit.ly/2zZono7) Further company coverage:

