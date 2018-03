March 5 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM SAYS “BROADCOM’S CLAIMS THAT THE COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN THE U.S. (CFIUS) INQUIRY WAS A SURPRISE TO THEM HAS NO BASIS IN FACT”

* BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS

* CFIUS DETERMINED THERE ARE "NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS" TO THE U.S. RELATED TO DEAL PROPOSED BY BROADCOM