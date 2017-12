Nov 30 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM SAYS IT HAS FILED 3 NEW PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINTS AGAINST APPLE IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT

* QUALCOMM - NEW PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINTS ASSERT 16 ADDITIONAL PATENTS THAT APPLE IS CURRENTLY USING IN IPHONES

* QUALCOMM INC SAYS FIVE OF THE 16 ADDITIONAL PATENTS ARE ALSO INCLUDED IN A NEW COMPLAINT FILED IN THE INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION Further company coverage: