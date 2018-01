BRIEF-Qualcomm To Appeal European Commission Decision Regarding Modem Chip Agreement

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM TO APPEAL EUROPEAN COMMISSION DECISION REGARDING MODEM CHIP AGREEMENT

* QUALCOMM INC - EC DECISION DOES NOT RELATE TO QUALCOMM‘S LICENSING BUSINESS AND HAS NO IMPACT ON ONGOING OPERATIONS

* QUALCOMM - CONFIRMED IT HAS RECEIVED DECISION FROM EC RELATING TO AN EXPIRED AGREEMENT BETWEEN QUALCOMM AND APPLE

* QUALCOMM SAYS "CONFIDENT THIS AGREEMENT DID NOT VIOLATE EU COMPETITION RULES OR ADVERSELY AFFECT MARKET COMPETITION OR EUROPEAN CONSUMERS"