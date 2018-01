Jan 16 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM SENDS LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS AND FILES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

* QUALCOMM - URGES STOCKHOLDERS TO REJECT BROADCOM‘S “UNDERVALUED” TAKEOVER PROPOSAL

* QUALCOMM INC SAYS “FIRMLY COMMITTED” TO DELIVERING $6.75 - $7.50 IN FISCAL 2019 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE

* QUALCOMM - TO DELIVER ON ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TARGET BY FY 2019 THROUGH NEW $1 BILLION COST REDUCTION PROGRAM, ACCRETION FROM NXP DEAL

* QUALCOMM - ALSO WORKING TO DELIVER ON ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TARGET BY FY 2019 THROUGH RESOLUTION OF CURRENT LICENSING DISPUTES