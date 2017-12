Dec 26 (Reuters) - Quality Care Properties Inc:

* QUALITY CARE PROPERTIES- ON DEC 22,CO, UNITS ENTERED FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT & AMENDMENT TO MASTER LEASE & SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH HCR III, ITS PARENT

* QUALITY CARE PROPERTIES - AGREEMENT AMENDS MASTER LEASE & SECURITY AGREEMENT, DATED APRIL 7, 2011 - SEC FILING

* QUALITY CARE PROPERTIES INC - AGREEMENT TO REDUCE MONTHLY CASH RENT TO $23.5 MILLION DURING NOV 30 TO NOV 30, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2C6ijPh) Further company coverage: