BRIEF-Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR manorcare

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Quality Care Properties Inc

* Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR manorcare

* Quality Care Properties -to extend deadline for HCR ManorCare’s response to QCP’s receivership complaint to October 18, 2017, subject to court approval

* Quality Care Properties Inc - ‍HCR ManorCare informed Co Paul Ormond has stepped down from board, from positions as chairman, CEO of HCR ManorCare​

* Quality Care Properties Inc - Steve Cavanaugh​, ‍HCR ManorCare's executive vice president and COO, has been appointed president and CEO of HCR ManorCare