BRIEF-Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR Manorcare
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月19日 / 晚上9点42分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR Manorcare

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Quality Care Properties Inc:

* Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR Manorcare

* Quality Care Properties-agreed to further extend deadline for HCR Manorcare response to co’s receivership complaint to nov 1,subject to court approval​

* Quality Care Properties Inc - ‍HCR Manorcare has indicated to co that it anticipates paying approximately $21 million in rent for october, 2017​

* Quality Care Properties Inc - HCR Manorcare has paid about $12.5 million of $21 million rent due for oct 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

