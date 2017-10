BRIEF-Quality Systems Q2 earnings per share $0.13

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Quality Systems Inc

* Quality Systems, Inc. Reports fiscal 2018 second quarter results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $0.64 to $0.68

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $522 million to $530 million

* Q2 revenue $132.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $130.2 million

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $524.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )