* QUALITY SYSTEMS, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.15 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 REVENUE $131.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $130.6 MILLION

* ‍FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS REVENUE OUTLOOK OF A RANGE OF $522 MILLION TO $530 MILLION​

‍FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS REVENUE OUTLOOK OF A RANGE OF $522 MILLION TO $530 MILLION​

* ‍COMPANY IS ALSO REITERATING ITS NON-GAAP EPS FROM A RANGE OF $0.64 AND $0.68 FOR FY18​