Dec 12 (Reuters) - Qualstar Corp:

* QUALSTAR CORP - PARTNERS WITH SONY FOR DEVELOPMENT OF AN OPTICAL DISC ARCHIVE ENTERPRISE CLASS SOLUTION

* QUALSTAR CORP - AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT CO WILL RECEIVE INSTALLMENT PAYMENTS FOR ITS SERVICES, WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY MARCH 31, 2018