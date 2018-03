March 5 (Reuters) - Quanex Building Products Corp:

* QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY NET SALES $191.7 MILLION VERSUS $195.1 MILLION

* REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.10, REVENUE VIEW $190.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: