FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Quanta Services Q2 EPS $0.41
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 中午12点16分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Quanta Services Q2 EPS $0.41

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc:

* Quanta services reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 revenue $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.12 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.92 to $2.10

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $8.65 billion to $9.05 billion

* Quanta services inc - ‍certain items negatively impacted gaap diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock for q2 of 2017 by $0.03 per share​

* Quanta services inc - ‍on track to achieve full-year outlook

* Quanta services inc - ‍expects 2017 diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to be $1.57 to $1.75​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below