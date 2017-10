Oct 2 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc:

* Quarterhill provides third quarter financial update

* Quarterhill Inc - q3 2017 revenues expected to be in range of $72.5 to $82.5 million

* Quarterhill Inc - adjusted ebitda* for Q3 2017 is expected to be in range of $50.0 to $56.0 million