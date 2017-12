Dec 1 (Reuters) - Qudian Inc:

* QUDIAN - WILL INCREASE ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO UP TO US$300 MILLION WORTH OF ITS ADSS REPRESENTING CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES WITHIN NEXT 12 MONTHS​

* QUDIAN - ANNOUNCED ITS "ENDORSEMENT" OF NEW REGULATIONS LAID OUT FOR CASH LOAN FIRMS BY PEOPLE'S BANK OF CHINA