2017年9月27日 / 晚上8点22分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics provides update on impact to 3rd quarter financial results from hurricanes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Quest Diagnostics provides update on impact to third quarter financial results from hurricanes

* Quest Diagnostics Inc- expects a reduction in revenues of about 1.5 pct due to recent hurricanes in Q3 2017

* Quest Diagnostics Inc- expects a reduction in both reported EPS and adjusted diluted earnings per share of about $0.10 due to recent hurricanes in Q3

* Quest diagnostics Inc- excluding anticipated impact of hurricanes in Q3, company reaffirms 2017 guidance provided on July 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

