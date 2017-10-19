FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics reports Q3 diluted eps of $1.15
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月19日 / 中午11点51分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics reports Q3 diluted eps of $1.15

2 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* Quest Diagnostics reports third quarter 2017 financial results, updates 2017 financial guidance and reaffirms long term outlook

* qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $1.39​

* ‍q3 reported diluted eps of $1.15​

* Reports q3 revenue $1.93 billion

* Reports q3 revenue up 2.4 percent

* ‍reaffirms long term outlook for 2017-2020​

* ‍2017 cash provided by operations remains at approximately $1.2 billion​

* ‍updates outlook for full year 2017 primarily due to financial impact of hurricanes and recently closed acquisitions in q3​

* ‍2017 reported revenues now expected to be approximately $7.71 billion​

* ‍continue to “urge” cms to delay implementation of protecting access to medicare act “to take time to get it right”​

* ‍2017 reported diluted eps now expected to be between $4.87 and $4.92​

* 2017 ‍adjusted diluted eps excluding amortization expense now expected to be between $5.62 and $5.67​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.63, revenue view $7.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.35, revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

