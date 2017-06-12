BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics to acquire two laboratory businesses in Lewisville, Texas

June 12 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Quest diagnostics to form precision oncology center of excellence through acquisition of two texas laboratory businesses to serve oncologists nationwide

* Quest diagnostics inc says additional terms were not disclosed.

* Quest diagnostics inc - transaction is expected to be completed in q3 of calendar year 2017

* Quest diagnostics inc says has signed definitive agreements to acquire two laboratory businesses in lewisville, texas