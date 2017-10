Sept 18 (Reuters) - Quest Rare Minerals Ltd:

* Quest obtains a second extension of the delay to file a proposal under the bankruptcy and insolvency act (Canada)

* Court granted co motion for extension of delay to file proposal pursuant to provisions of bankruptcy and insolvency act​

* Court granted co motion for extension of delay to file proposal pursuant to provisions of bankruptcy and insolvency act​

* Extending delay to file proposal by additional 45 days, up to and including November 2, 2017​