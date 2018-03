March 9 (Reuters) - Quest Rare Minerals Ltd:

* QUEST RARE MINERALS LTD. TO PRESENT MOTION TO HOMOLOGATE PROPOSAL UNDER THE BANKRUPTCY AND INSOLVENCY ACT (CANADA)

* QUEST RARE MINERALS - ‍PROPOSAL PROVIDES, AMONG OTHERS , REORGANIZATION OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL, WHEREBY ALL ISSUED, OUTSTANDING SHARES TO BE CANCELLED​