Sept 29 (Reuters) - Questerre Energy Corp -

* Questerre announces successful private placement

* Private placement of up to 34.9 million shares has been over-subscribed at price of 5.70 NOK or C$0.89 per common share

* Says ‍gross proceeds are estimated at 198.9 million NOK or approximately C$31 million​