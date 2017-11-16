BRIEF-Questfire Energy Corp announces demand by lenders and notice of intention to enforce security

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Questfire Energy Corp
* Questfire Energy Corp - Co’s lenders have made demand upon Questfire for payment in full of Questfire’s debt
* Questfire Energy- Lenders provided co with notice of intention to enforce security and are seeking court order to place Questfire in receivership
* Questfire Energy Corp - Due to a number of factors co is unable to obtain creditor protection
* Questfire Energy Corp - Each of Questfire's four directors has indicated their intention to resign following approval of receivership court order