BRIEF-Quidel announces definitive agreement to acquire Alere Triage assets

July 17 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp

* Quidel Corp - ‍accretive transactions extend Quidel's market leadership and position it for future growth​

* Quidel Corp- ‍transactions will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and committed financing​

* Quidel Corp - to buy Triage business and B-type Naturietic Peptide (BNP) business for a total consideration of $400 million plus $40 million in contingent consideration​

* Quidel Corp - ‍transactions are to be financed with cash plus committed financing from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank

* Quidel Corp - ‍Quidel will distribute Triage MeterPro products and BNP assays through a combination of direct sales force and distributors​