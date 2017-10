Oct 6 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp

* Quidel corp says ‍on Oct 6, co entered into credit agreement​ - sec filing

* Quidel - ‍credit agreement provided co with $245.0 million senior secured term loan facility, $25.0 million revolving credit facility​

* Quidel Corp - ‍credit agreement includes an accordion feature that allows financing to be increased by $50 million upon satisfaction of certain conditions​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yuv6cQ) Further company coverage: