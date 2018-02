Feb 13 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp:

* QUIDEL RECEIVES 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR QUICKVUE INFLUENZA A+B TEST, ASSAY MEETS FDA‘S CLASS II RIDT REQUIREMENTS

* QUIDEL- ‍IN RECENT CLINICAL STUDY, CO‘S QUICKVUE INFLUENZA A+B TEST SHOWN TO MEET FDA RECLASSIFICATION CRITERIA FOR CLASS II RAPID INFLUENZA DIAGNOSTIC TESTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: