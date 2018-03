March 7 (Reuters) - Quinto Resources Inc:‍​

* QUINTO RESOURCES INC - ‍ RESULTS FROM ITS DRILLING PROGRAM ON CAMPO LARGO GOLD PROJECT ARE “CLEARLY NOT WHAT WE EXPECTED”​

* QUINTO RESOURCES INC SAYS WILL‍ REEVALUATE INVESTMENT IN CAMPO LARGO GOLD PROJECT AND OTHER OPTIONS GOING FORWARD​