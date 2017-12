Dec 18 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION RECEIVES ADDITIONAL OUTSTANDING PAYMENTS FROM ILLINOIS

* QUORUM HEALTH CORP - IN ADDITION TO $29 MILLION DISCLOSED IN NOVEMBER 2017, COMPANY HAS RECEIVED APPROXIMATELY $22 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS

* QUORUM HEALTH - ‍TO DATE IN Q4, CO HAS RECEIVED TOTAL OF $51 MILLION OF APPROXIMATE $65 MILLION IN ARREARS FROM ILLINOIS MEDICAID AND STATE EMPLOYEE PATIENTS​