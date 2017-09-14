FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-QYou Media increases focus in India
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月14日

BRIEF-QYou Media increases focus in India

Sept 14 (Reuters) - QYou Media Inc

* Says increases its focus in India via partnerships with Culture Machine, Desi Hip Hop Inc and TheVibe‍​ Source text - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU), the world’s leading curator of premium ‘best-of-web’ video for multiscreen distribution is growing its operations in India following the success of its partnership with Tata Sky. The expansion includes new content partnerships with leading digital creators and the launch of a localized version of its linear feed to cater the tastes of local audiences and meet the needs of broadcast, cable, and mobile operators in India. The partnerships include Culture Machine, a leading digital media company backed by cutting edge technology, with many of the most popular Indian digital networks under its umbrella; Desi Hip Hop Inc, a platform for South Asian hip hop culture; and TheVibe a curator of contemporary Indian lifestyle video content. Through these partnerships and by curating tailored content for the region, QYOU Media will feature localized programming that caters and appeals to Indian viewers. In addition to distribution of Indian content to customers in India, QYOU intends to incorporate certain shows and clips into its other channel feeds and programming around the world. Further company coverage:

