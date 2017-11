Oct 31 (Reuters) - Qyou Media Inc

* Qyou Media raises $5 million via bought deal

* Qyou Media Inc - ‍Clarus Securities has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 13.5 million units of company at a price of C$0.37 per unit​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)