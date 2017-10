Oct 27 (Reuters) - Qyou Media Inc

* Qyou reports record fourth quarter and year end results

* Qyou Media Inc qtrly ‍revenue of $1.3 million, up 322 percent

* Qyou Media Inc - qtrly ‍net loss, on an adjusted basis, for period was $1.4 million compared to a net loss of $2.3 million for comparable quarter in 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)