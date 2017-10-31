BRIEF-R1 RCM reports qtrly loss per share ‍$0.08

Oct 31 (Reuters) - R1 RCM Inc:
* R1 RCM reports third quarter 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $425 million to $450 million
* R1 RCM Inc qtrly loss per share $0.08
* R1 RCM Inc qtrly gaap net services revenue of $123.2 million, up $23.8 million sequentially
* R1 RCM Inc sees 2017 gaap operating loss of $25 million to $30 million
* R1 RCM Inc - sees fy adjusted ebitda of $0 to positive $5 million
* R1 RCM Inc - "remain on track to exit 2017 at an annualized revenue run rate of approximately $650 million."