Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF RA101495 SC IN PAROXYSMAL NOCTURNAL HEMOGLOBINURIA

* RA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - RA101495 SC MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN ECULIZUMAB NAÏVE PATIENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: