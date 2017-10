Oct 17 (Reuters) - Radcom Ltd:

* Says projects that its estimated, unaudited revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 was approximately $9.6 million ‍​

* Says estimated, unaudited cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2017 were approximately $33.6 million - SEC filing‍​