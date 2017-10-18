FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Radian enters into three-year, $225 mln unsecured revolving credit facility​
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月18日 / 上午10点49分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Radian enters into three-year, $225 mln unsecured revolving credit facility​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Radian Group Inc:

* Radian improves financial flexibility, strengthens capital structure and provides update on restructuring of services business

* Radian Group Inc - ‍on October 16, 2017, Radian entered into a three-year, $225 million unsecured revolving credit facility​

* Radian Group Inc - ‍terms of credit facility include an option to increase capacity during term of agreement, up to a total of $300 million​

* Radian Group - ‍committed to a estructuring plan for services segment and expects to incur pretax charges of approximately $12 million in Q3​

* Radian Group Inc - ‍as part of restructuring plan, Radian has eliminated position of president of services business​

* Radian - ‍additional pretax charges of about $8 million are expected to be recognized related to restructuring of services segment​ within next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

