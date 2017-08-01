FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 天前
BRIEF-Radian Group reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.13
2017年8月1日 / 上午10点38分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Radian Group reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.13

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Radian Group Inc

* Radian announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.13

* Q2 revenue $40 million versus $42.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Radian Group Inc qtrly book value per share grows 3% and tangible book value per share grows 12% year-over-year

* Radian Group Inc - ‍based on strategic review of services business lines to date, company has determined to restructure this business​

* Radian Group Inc - ‍currently expects to incur charges relating to changes necessary to reposition services business lines​

* Radian Group Inc - ‍currently expects that charges would not exceed $25 million on a pretax basis on restructuring of services business ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

