BRIEF-Radient Technologies announces shares-for-debt transaction

July 19 (Reuters) - Radient Technologies Inc

* Radient Technologies provides update on collaboration with aurora cannabis and announces shares-for-debt transaction

* Radient Technologies - announces proposed shares-for-debt transaction in which Radient would issue up to 9.4 million shares, at a price of $0.66/share

* Radient Technologies Inc - would issue up to 9.4 million common shares to creditor in connection with settlement an aggregate of $6.2 million of debt

* Radient Technologies Inc - settlement will result in termination of avac's entitlement to any future royalty payments by radient to avac

* Radient Technologies - Radient and Aurora are negotiating terms of definitive deal for exclusive use by Aurora of radient's proprietary map technology