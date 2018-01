Jan 9 (Reuters) - Radient Technologies Inc:

* RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES REAL ESTATE EXPANSION

* RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ENTERED INTO BINDING LOI TO BUY 100% INTEREST IN 1631807 ALBERTA, A JV BETWEEN CO, 1396730 ALBERTA

* RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES - TO BE ISSUING 1.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES, AT PRICE OF $1.40, TO 1396730 ALBERTA AS CONSIDERATION FOR OWNERSHIP IN JV