Jan 4 (Reuters) - Radisys Corp:

* RADISYS CLOSES $17 MILLION SENIOR NOTES FINANCING TO SUPPORT SOFTWARE-SYSTEMS BUSINESS STRATEGY

* RADISYS CORP - FOR Q4 ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPANY ANTICIPATES REVENUE OF ABOUT $32 MILLION

* RADISYS CORP - CO ALSO EXPECTS TO RECORD A ONE-TIME INVENTORY CHARGE OF UP TO $11 MILLION DURING Q4

* RADISYS CORP - ANTICIPATES RECOGNIZING RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $7 MILLION THROUGH Q2 OF 2018