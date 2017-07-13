FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 天前
BRIEF-Radius Health announces license and development agreement for Abaloparatide-Sc with Teijin Limited in Japan
2017年7月13日 / 中午12点24分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-Radius Health announces license and development agreement for Abaloparatide-Sc with Teijin Limited in Japan

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Radius Health Inc;

* Radius Health announces license and development agreement for Abaloparatide-Sc with Teijin Limited in Japan

* Radius Health Inc - ‍radius to receive upfront and milestone payments, royalties, and an option for co-promotion​

* Radius Health - ‍Teijin granted a right of reference to Radius regulatory data

* Radius Health - co maintains full global rights to its development program for Abaloparatide-Transdermal which is not part of agreement with Teijin

* Radius Health - ‍Teijin also granted use of Radius intellectual property for development, manufacture and commercialization of abaloparatide-sc for Japan​

* Radius Health Inc - ‍collaboration agreement provides Teijin with right to manufacture abaloparatide-sc for commercial supply in Japan​

* Radius Health-‍Teijin conducting, funding Japanese phase 3 development program; parties may further collaborate in future in new indications for product​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

