BRIEF-Radius Health Entered Scale-Up And Commercial Supply Agreement With 3M

March 2 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* RADIUS HEALTH SAYS ON FEB 27, ENTERED INTO SCALE-UP AND COMMERCIAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH 3M CO AND 3M INNOVATIVE PROPERTIES CO - SEC FILING

* RADIUS HEALTH - PER SUPPLY AGREEMENT, 3M TO MANUFACTURE PHASE 3 & GLOBAL COMMERCIAL SUPPLIES OF AN ABALOPARATIDE-COATED TRANSDERMAL PATCH PRODUCT FOR CO

* RADIUS HEALTH INC SAYS CO AND 3M PREVIOUSLY ENTERED INTO A DEVELOPMENT AND CLINICAL SUPPLIES AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 19, 2009

* RADIUS HEALTH - ON FEB 27, CO ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO JUNE 2009 DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND INITIAL TERM OF AGREEMENT UNTIL JUNE 19, 2019